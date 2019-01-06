Ipswich BMW had seven passengers on back seat
- 6 January 2019
A car stopped by police was found to have seven people squeezed on to the back seat.
Four adults and three children climbed out of the BMW's rear doors after an officer pulled over the driver on Major's Corner, Ipswich, on Saturday.
Police said the passengers in the back of the saloon were not wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the car, which had a foreign number plate, was fined at the roadside.
#RCRT stopped car in #Ipswich this afternoon due to excessive number of REAR seat passengers: SEVEN in total, 4 adults and 3 children, all failing to wear seat belts got out of the rear. £££s taken at roadside as driver a non 🇬🇧 resident #GFPN #Fatal4 @SuffolkPolice #1053 pic.twitter.com/NtmcUjkRd5— Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 5, 2019
