A car stopped by police was found to have seven people squeezed on to the back seat.

Four adults and three children climbed out of the BMW's rear doors after an officer pulled over the driver on Major's Corner, Ipswich, on Saturday.

Police said the passengers in the back of the saloon were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the car, which had a foreign number plate, was fined at the roadside.