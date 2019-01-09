Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Steve Jupp is set to become the new chief constable of Suffolk Constabulary when Gareth Wilson retires in April

A senior officer is coming out of retirement to become chief constable of a police force.

Steve Jupp is set to take on the top job at Suffolk Constabulary when Gareth Wilson retires in April.

A police panel will decide on 25 January whether to approve the appointment of Mr Jupp, who retired as deputy chief constable in December.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, said Mr Jupp was "the right chap to take us forward".

Mr Passmore was part of the appointment panel that "unanimously" decided to give Mr Jupp the job.

Image caption Outgoing chief constable Gareth Wilson with Suffolk's Police & Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore (right)

He said the officer, who has more than 30 years of experience in policing, was an "outstanding candidate" who "sailed through the interview with flying colours".

"He had a deep commitment and love of his adopted county," Mr Passmore said.

"What really impressed the panel was that he really wants this job. He is determined to do what he can to keep Suffolk safe and that really shone through.

"I am very confident he will do a very, very good job for us all."