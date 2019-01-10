Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was stabbed 15 times

Three or four people "jumped on" a teenager so that he was unable to move, the day he was fatally stabbed, a court hears.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was stabbed 15 times and hit on the head with a bottle in Ipswich.

A witness saw Tavis crawling around on the ground with a group on top of him before one of the attackers returned to hit him with a "wine bottle" on 2 June.

He later died in hospital. Five men and a 16-year-old boy deny murder.

Image caption Left to right: Aristote Yenge, 23; Adebayo Amusa, 20; Callum Plaats, 23; Isaac Calver, 19; Leon Glasgow, 42, and the 16-year-old boy (front) who cannot be named

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described seeing Tavis on the ground while a group of "three or four" people jumped on him, preventing him from moving.

The witness said they appeared to be thumping the victim and he did not see any weapons in their hands.

But after they ran away he said he saw blood on the ground.

The witness said he saw a swaying Tavis fall to the ground and realised he had wounds on his arm, neck and in other places.

Tavis was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Image caption Tavis was attacked in the Nacton estate area of Ipswich

The prosecution says Tavis was killed in revenge for trouble that flared between two rival groups.

The jury has already heard Tavis was friends with a group which called themselves Neno or The Three - after the IP3 postcode of Ipswich.

His attackers, according to the prosecution, were from a group known as J-Block, named in reference to the Jubilee Park area.

Mr Amusa, 20, of Barking, east London; Mr Yenge, 23, of no fixed address; Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich; Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address; Isaac Calver, 19, of Ipswich, and the boy all deny murder.

The trial continues.