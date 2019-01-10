Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street in the Stoke area of Ipswich

A 17-year-old boy has been re-arrested by police investigating a fatal stabbing in Ipswich.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died just after 13:50 GMT on 16 December after being attacked near Turin Street. He died at the scene.

The teenager, from Bury St Edmunds, is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

He was originally arrested in the Clacton area of Essex on 20 December and released on police bail.

Image caption Police sealed off the area around Turin Street, which is near the shops on the older part of Wherstead Road

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Saunders, originally from Surrey, died from a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A Suffolk police spokesman said officers wanted to trace a woman who stopped at the scene and was reported by witnesses as having delivered first aid to Mr Saunders.

This "potentially important witness" was in her 30s or 40s, had a local accent and was driving a people carrier with a sliding door.

Six other people have been arrested in connection with the murder inquiry.

Two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman, aged 31, were arrested on the day of the killing and are due to answer police bail on Friday.

Three other males - two from the Colchester area, aged 17 and 18, and a 15-year-old from Bury St Edmunds - were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are due to answer police bail on 18 January.