Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street in the Stoke area of Ipswich

A 17-year-old boy is due to appear in court accused of stabbing a man to death in Ipswich.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died just after 13:50 GMT on 16 December having been attacked near Turin Street.

The accused from Bury St Edmunds, who was originally arrested on 20 December, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police appealed for a woman who stopped to help Mr Saunders to come forward.

She is described as being in her thirties or forties, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Saunders, originally from Surrey, died from a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Six other people have been arrested in connection with the murder inquiry.

Two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman, aged 31, were arrested on the day of the killing and are due to answer police bail on Friday.

Three other males - two from the Colchester area, aged 17 and 18, and a 15-year-old from Bury St Edmunds - were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are due to answer police bail on 18 January.