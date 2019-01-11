Image caption Police said the man was seen in Queens Street about 35 minutes before he was found with stab wounds

A man was found in a street with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Officers were called to Howe Road in Haverhill, Suffolk, just before midnight on Thursday.

The 36-year-old was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and Suffolk Police said his condition was "serious but stable".

Police said the man had been seen in the Queens Street area of the town centre about 35 minutes before he was found.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the victim or an altercation. He is described as a white with short black hair, about 6ft (1.8m) tall, of slim build and was wearing a light-coloured jacket and dark trousers.