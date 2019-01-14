Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Scott Tarrant was described as a "fantastic father" by his family

A father was stabbed to death by his former friend after they fell out over a woman, a court heard.

Scott Tarrant, 28, believed his "on-off" partner had also been having a relationship with Steven Butcher.

When he found Mr Butcher at her Lowestoft home on 7 July, the two men had a fight in the street, during which Mr Tarrant was stabbed with a kitchen knife, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Mr Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent in the town, denies murder.

The first day of the trial heard the prosecution say Mr Tarrant and Rebecca Supple, who had one child together, had an "on-off relationship" which had been improving after separation in early 2018.

They had been due to spend the evening together but fell out over text message, with Ms Supple telling him: "My door's no longer open to you".

She then messaged Mr Butcher, a former boyfriend, asking him to "come stay", said prosecutor Peter Gair.

'I'll kill him'

Mr Butcher arrived at her house in Underwood Close at about 21:45 BST, and drank "a couple of bottles of beer" before the pair heard "a loud bang on the door" when Mr Tarrant arrived just after 23:00.

He then pushed over Mr Butcher's motorbike, causing Mr Butcher to tell Ms Supple he would "kill him", the court heard.

"[Mr Butcher] then went and grabbed a kitchen knife from Rebecca's kitchen and made to go outside the door," said Mr Gair.

"Rebecca took the knife off him and threw it to the bottom of the stairs."

He confronted Mr Tarrant, then returned to the house for his helmet and keys to move the motorbike, the jury heard.

Mr Gair said: "It's our case he must have decided to pick up that kitchen knife as well. He then went outside and that's when we say he and Scott came together."

Witnesses said they saw two men fighting in the street, and one in a motorbike helmet holding a knife, said the prosecutor.

Paramedics took Mr Tarrant to hospital but he died from his injuries about an hour later.

The trial continues.