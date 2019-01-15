Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Taxi driver Promise Moyo pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol

A taxi driver who was four times over the drink-drive limit when he was stopped on the way to a school run pick-up has been jailed.

Police tweeted a photo of a glass of alcohol found near the driver's seat of Promise Moyo's car when they stopped him on Monday.

Moyo, 46, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, admitted driving with excess alcohol and was jailed for 18 weeks.

East Suffolk Magistrates' Court banned him from driving for three years.

Suffolk Police said officers were called when a Hyundai i40 was seen being "driven erratically" on Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds at about 14:55 GMT.

It was stopped on Risbygate Street soon after and Moyo was arrested.

Police said a breath test showed he had 158 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Insp Chris Hinitt said he was "completely shocked" by the level of alcohol Moyo had in his system.

He said: "To get behind the wheel of a car when more than four times the legal alcohol limit is absolutely astounding.

"Driving a licensed taxi cab in such circumstances clearly and directly imperils the lives of others."