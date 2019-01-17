Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police initially treated the death of Joe Pooley as "unexplained"

Police investigating the death of a man with learning difficulties found in a river have arrested two further people on suspicion of murder.

Joe Pooley, 22, of Ipswich, was found on 13 August in the town's River Gipping, with a post-mortem examination giving the cause of death as drowning.

A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both formerly of Ipswich, are to be questioned.

Three people previously arrested have all been released under investigation.

Image caption Mr Pooley's body was found in the water next to the Suffolk Retail Park on London Road on 13 August

They were a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 36-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The two latest arrests were made outside Suffolk, said police, and the pair were being brought to Martlesham police investigation centre.

Mr Pooley's death was initially described as unexplained, but detectives' inquiries later led them to make arrests.

Following his death, 50 bikers held a procession along an eight-mile route in Mr Pooley's memory.