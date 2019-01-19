Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Joe Pooley's cause of death was given as drowning

Two people have been bailed over the suspected murder of a man with learning difficulties found dead in a river.

Joe Pooley was found on 13 August in the River Gipping, near Suffolk Retail Park, in Ipswich. Post-mortem tests found the 22-year-old had drowned.

A man, 30, and a woman, 24, both from the town, were arrested on Thursday and have been bailed until the 12 and 14 February respectively.

Three others have all been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.