Suffolk

Joe Pooley river death: Ipswich man and woman bailed

  • 19 January 2019
Joe Pooley Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Joe Pooley's cause of death was given as drowning

Two people have been bailed over the suspected murder of a man with learning difficulties found dead in a river.

Joe Pooley was found on 13 August in the River Gipping, near Suffolk Retail Park, in Ipswich. Post-mortem tests found the 22-year-old had drowned.

A man, 30, and a woman, 24, both from the town, were arrested on Thursday and have been bailed until the 12 and 14 February respectively.

Three others have all been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Image caption Mr Pooley's body was found in the water next to the Suffolk Retail Park on London Road

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites