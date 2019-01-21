Image caption Mick Lambert says he is not hopeful of seeing his FA Cup winner's medal again

A former Ipswich Town star has spoken of his pain after his FA Cup winner's medal was stolen in a raid on his home.

Mick Lambert, 68, and his wife Margaret, 66, found their home ransacked on Friday after a night away, the Ipswich Star reported.

Burglars also stole a Ford Fiesta, personal jewellery and a 47-inch television after forcing a back door.

Mr Lambert, a member of Town's 1978 cup-winning side, said: "It's just something that you can't replace."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mick Lambert, standing second from right, came on as a substitute in the 1978 FA Cup final

'The greatest day'

He said the medal, which was engraved with his name, was a memento of "the greatest day" of his life.

"It's the one thing you have that other people don't," he said. "Whether we'll ever see it again I don't know."

The burglary is thought to have happened between 18:00 GMT and 19:45 GMT when they arrived home.

He said he was glad not to have been in the house at the time, having suffered with heart problems.

Image copyright Margaret Lambert Image caption Mick Lambert's FA Cup winner's medal has been engraved with his name

Mrs Lambert's jewellery was also stolen, including a ring she received for her 50th birthday and sentimental possessions from her late father.

The couple's passports are also missing - meaning that a planned holiday to the Caribbean may have to be postponed.

Mr Lambert said he was not hopeful of appealing to the burglars' consciences.

"They wouldn't kick in people's doors if they cared - that's just what they do," he said.

A club legend

The greatest day of Mick Lambert's career came towards the end of a long spell of 210 games for Ipswich Town, between 1968 and 1979.

Lambert replaced goalscorer Roger Osborne in the 77th minute of the 1-0 victory over Arsenal, after Osborne fainted.

The winger worked under Sir Bobby Robson, and played alongside club legends including Kevin Beattie and Mick Mills.

After leaving Town, Lambert had a brief spell with Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada, before joining Peterborough and later Chelmsford City.