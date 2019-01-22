Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Simon Dobbin, with his daughter Emily (left) and wife Nicole, was attacked by rival football fans

A football fan is raising funds so that a man who was left brain-damaged in a post-match attack can watch his "beloved team" from his bed.

Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin has been unable to walk or talk since being assaulted by a group of Southend United fans in March 2015.

Mansfield fan Sean Revill's campaign has raised £945 to buy a bigger television and iFollow subscription.

Mr Dobbin's wife Nicole said she was "shocked" by people's generosity.

Thirteen men were convicted of the attack on Mr Dobbin, with their sentences ranging from 16 months to five years.

But his wife Nicole Dobbin called for tougher sentences, saying the family's lives had been changed forever by the attack, while the perpetrators were now able to continue with theirs.

The Dobbin family home in Mildenhall, Suffolk, was recently refurbished by BBC television programme DIY SOS, and seeing the episode prompted Mr Revill to begin fundraising.

"Simon went to a match only to be [attacked] and now is paralysed," he wrote on the Just Giving page.

"Just got me thinking how he went home and away following his club and now can't do it."

He initially hoped to raise £600 to buy a 50-inch TV and two-year subscription to a service that streams matches from lower-tier teams.

However, that target was met within 24 hours and so far more than 70 people have made donations.

Image caption The Dobbin family home was renovated by a team of volunteers

Mrs Dobbin said she was "absolutely shocked" by the amount people had donated.

"Simon has a telly but this one will be a lot bigger," she said.

She added it would be "great" for her husband to have the subscription to watch the Cambridge United games as he "really, really liked going out to see matches".