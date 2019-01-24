Image caption George Ezra will headline Friday's main stage at Latitude in Suffolk this year

George Ezra, Snow Patrol and Lana Del Rey will headline the 14th Latitude festival in the grounds of Henham Park in Suffolk.

Norwegian songstress Sigrid, winner of BBC Music Sound of 2018, joins the line-up, along with electronic music band Underworld.

Primal Scream, Freya Ridings and Spanish R&B star Rosalia will also feature on the event's BBC Music stage.

The 2019 festival takes place between Thursday, 18 and Sunday 21 July.

Michelle Wolf - known for her controversial appearance at the White House Correspondent's Dinner last April - will also lead the comedy stage, alongside British comedian Jason Manford.

Image caption Summertime Sadness singer Lana Del Rey will also play the main stage

Image copyright BBC Music Sound Image caption Strangers singer Sigrid will play the main stage at Latitude in July

More than 20 music acts have been confirmed to play the weekender - twice-winner of the UK Best Major Festival Award.

Organisers Festival Republic applied successfully in 2010 to increase the festival's capacity at Henham Park from 10,000 to 35,000, with ten separate stages and arenas providing entertainment over the three-day programme.

'Special place'

Brit-nominated Ezra, from Hertfordshire, was supported by BBC Introducing in 2013 and last played the BBC Music stage at Latitude in 2014.

He said: "It's no secret that I'm a big Latitude fan.

"I've been to the festival numerous times as a performer and punter, so to be coming back in 2019 as a headliner - five years after my last performance - is a real treat."

Five-piece band Snow Patrol, which headlined the inaugural Latitude in 2006, said the Suffolk festival had "a special place in our hearts".

Image copyright Festival Republic Image caption Latitude is the largest music festival in the east of England

Thirty-six stand-up comedy acts will take part this year, including Russell Kane, Tez Ilyas and The Mash Report's Rachel Parris.

The 2019 event also showcases theatre and cabaret, as well as contemporary dance, including Sadler's Wells - and members of the London dance festival, Dance Umbrella.

Image caption Veteran rock group Primal Scream will top the BBC Music stage this year

Tickets go on sale on 26 January.

