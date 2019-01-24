Image copyright ERSOU Image caption Officers moments before executing one of 23 warrants

Sixty-one people have been arrested in a police operation to stem the flow of "county lines" drugs from London.

Officers seized 1,000 wraps of Class A drugs, knives, imitation firearms and £20,000 in cash as they searched 23 properties on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The warrants were carried out in London and the east of England by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Simon Parkes said the operation was the "product of months of hard work".

More than 200 officers from seven forces - Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk - were involved, supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Metropolitan Police.

Image copyright ERSOU Image caption Sixty-one people were arrested during the raids on 23 properties

The aim was to disrupt drug gangs supplying market and coastal towns in the East from London - known as "county lines" networks, because dealers use dedicated mobile phone or "deals lines".

NCA statistics suggest there are more than 1,500 such lines in England and Wales, with the majority involving the exploitation of young people, who are often sent long distances to deal drugs.

They can be subjected to violence and threats, said the NCA, while gangs may also base themselves in the homes of addicted or vulnerable people - a tactic known as "cuckooing".

Image copyright ERSOU Image caption About £20,000 in cash was seized by police

"County drugs lines have a significant impact on towns across the eastern region and drive a wide range of criminality," said Mr Parkes.

"We're really pleased with the results of this co-ordinated response to an issue which causes serious harm to our communities; this has been the product of months of hard work by officers.

"We have targeted those controlling county lines due to the links with the exploitation of vulnerable people, the peddling of dangerous and illicit substances, and associated violence."

He said the success of such operations depended on local communities working with police to identify dealers and victims.