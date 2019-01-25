Image copyright PA Image caption Crews were sent to a "small building fire" at one of Ed Sheeran's properties near Framlingham

Fire crews were called to tackle a fire at pop star Ed Sheeran's estate in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called just after 07:30 GMT to reports of a "small building fire" at one of his properties near Framlingham.

A spokesman said crews from Framlingham, Halesworth and Saxmundham "extinguished the fire quickly and then ventilated the area of heavy smoke".

He said the blaze was brought under control within 90 minutes.

The Castle on the Hill singer has bought various properties close to his home town in recent years.