Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died after being attacked near Turin Street in Ipswich

A further arrest has been made by detectives investigating a fatal stabbing.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on 16 December after being attacked near Turin Street in Ipswich.

A 20-year-old man from Colchester has been questioned in connection with the death.

He was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but was later released under investigation, Suffolk Police said.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has already been charged with murder.

Image caption Police sealed off the area around Turin Street, which is near the shops on the older part of Wherstead Road

An 18-year-old man from Colchester, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 20 December and was due to answer bail on 18 January, has now been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender the same day, remain under investigation.

Two men, aged 44 and 39, and a 31-year-old woman arrested on the day of the killing were told they will face no further action.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road at about 13:50 GMT on 16 December to get in touch.