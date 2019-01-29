Image caption The corner building on Ipswich's Cornhill was set to become a Pret A Manger

A national chain has backtracked on plans to turn a prominent town centre building into a café and sandwich shop.

Pret A Manger was granted permission to move into the former Grimwades store on Ipswich's Cornhill last January.

It said it would no longer be opening a branch in the town but did not give a reason for pulling the plug on the plans.

The Victorian red brick three-storey building was home to Clinton Cards until it closed in 2013.

It had been used by a number of pop-up shops but has been empty since planning permission was granted by Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee.

A Pret spokeswoman said: "We are sorry to confirm that we will no longer be opening a Pret on Cornhill.

"Whilst there are no plans to open a Pret shop in Ipswich currently, we constantly review opportunities for new shop openings."

Plans for the store were unanimously approved by the council's planning committee.

Pret had previously said it would employ 24 people at the site.