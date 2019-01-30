Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Steven Butcher was found guilty of murder by a jury on Wednesday

A man has been found guilty of killing his former friend in a row over a woman that got "wildly out of hand".

Steven Butcher, 24, stabbed Scott Tarrant, 28, outside the home of Rebecca Supple, with whom the victim had had an "on-off" relationship.

Mr Tarrant believed Butcher was also having a relationship with Ms Supple and was killed after finding him at her home in Lowestoft, Suffolk, on 7 July.

Butcher, of Ashfield Crescent, denied murder but was convicted by a jury.

He will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Mike Brown said: "For such a dispute to get so wildly out of hand and end so tragically for Scott and his family and friends must be incredibly hard to bear."

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Scott Tarrant was described as a "fantastic father"

The trial heard Mr Tarrant and Ms Supple, who had one child together, had an "on-off relationship" which had been improving after separation in early 2018.

They had been due to spend the evening together but fell out over a text message, after which Ms Supple messaged her former boyfriend Butcher to "come stay".

While they were together at her home in Underwood Close, Mr Tarrant arrived at about 23:00 BST and pushed over Butcher's motorbike, causing Butcher to tell Ms Supple he would "kill him", the court heard.

Image caption Scott Tarrant was treated at the scene in Underwood Close but died in hospital

Butcher stabbed Mr Tarrant with a kitchen knife outside the property, the court was told.

Det Ch Insp Brown said: "After being arrested, Butcher refused to acknowledge responsibility for his actions - denying visiting the home on Underwood Close, denying taking a knife from the property and denying stabbing or fighting with Scott Tarrant."

He added it was a "mindless and violent act" which "had huge consequences for everyone concerned".