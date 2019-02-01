Image copyright Facebook Image caption Steven Butcher stabbed his victim with a kitchen knife

A man who stabbed to death his former friend in a fight over a woman has been jailed for at least 22 years.

Steven Butcher, 24, killed Scott Tarrant, 28, on 7 July outside the home of Rebecca Supple, with whom Mr Tarrant had an "on-off" relationship.

Butcher, of Lowestoft, Suffolk, was found guilty of murder by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court.

Sentencing him to life, Judge David Goodin said he had shown "immaturity" and "not a shred of remorse".

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Scott Tarrant was described as a "fantastic father"

Mr Tarrant's uncle Glenn Anderson said the family had been "ripped apart" by the murder.

"The only people living a life sentence are his family," he said.

He said Mr Tarrant, a father of three, never had the chance to meet his youngest son.

'Appalling crime'

The court had heard how Mr Tarrant believed Butcher, of Ashfield Crescent, had also been having a relationship with Ms Supple.

Mr Tarrant and Ms Supple, who had a child together and were rebuilding their relationship after separating in early 2018, had been due to spend the evening together.

But when they fell out over a text message, Ms Supple invited her former boyfriend Butcher to "come stay".

Mr Tarrant later turned up at the property in Underwood Close in Lowestoft and pushed over Butcher's motorbike, sparking a fight in the street.

Image caption Scott Tarrant was treated at the scene in Underwood Close but died in hospital

Moments earlier Butcher told Ms Supple he would "kill him" if Mr Tarrant touched the bike, but she had disarmed him of a kitchen knife.

But as he collected keys to move his motorbike, he picked up the weapon again, the court was told.

Det Ch Insp Mike Brown praised Mr Tarrant's family for their dignity and co-operation in the wake of "an appalling crime".