Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Crews from Suffolk and Norfolk fought to stop the fire spreading

Fire crews tackled a blaze which ripped through two buildings and damaged vehicles at an industrial estate.

They were called to Boasts industrial estate near Beccles in Suffolk at 13:48 GMT, where the fire had started in a workshop.

Eleven crews from Suffolk and Norfolk attended because of concerns over gas canisters in one of the buildings, but had the fire under control by 16:00.

A car and a van were damaged, though there were no injuries.

Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Several vehicles were damaged in the fire

An eyewitness said the blaze had "spread quickly" at the site on College Lane, Worlingham, which includes several automotive businesses.

"There's a lot of damage down there to the landlord's premises. They tried to evacuate the cars and the valuable things," she said.

Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Eleven crews were deployed to the fire at one point

Group Commander Paul Field, of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "There's extensive damage to two buildings, damage to a further building on the outside, and to a number of vehicles.

"We worked very hard to prevent spread to adjoining buildings with other vehicles."

Workers and onlookers had gathered at a cafe on the site to watch as the fire service tackle the flames.

Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews are expected to remain on the site into the evening to damp down