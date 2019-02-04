Dead porpoise washes up in Suffolk estuary
- 4 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Further investigations are to be carried out on a dead porpoise that washed up on a beach.
The Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team was called out at 16:00 GMT on Sunday to reports of the animal which had washed ashore at Nacton near Ipswich.
The team took measurements of the porpoise for the Receiver of Wreck.
HM Coastguard did not confirm which species the animal was, but said it was being removed from the River Orwell estuary for further investigation.