Further investigations are to be carried out on a dead porpoise that washed up on a beach.

The Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team was called out at 16:00 GMT on Sunday to reports of the animal which had washed ashore at Nacton near Ipswich.

The team took measurements of the porpoise for the Receiver of Wreck.

HM Coastguard did not confirm which species the animal was, but said it was being removed from the River Orwell estuary for further investigation.