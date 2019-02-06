Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Joe Pooley's cause of death was given as drowning

Two people have been re-arrested over the suspected murder of a man found dead in a river.

Joe Pooley's body was discovered on 13 August in the River Gipping, near Suffolk Retail Park, in Ipswich.

Post-mortem tests found Mr Pooley, who had learning difficulties, had drowned.

Suffolk Police said it had re-arrested a 29 year-old man on suspicion of murder and a woman aged 36 on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are from Ipswich.

Another man, 30, and a woman, 24, both from the town, have been bailed until 12 and 14 February respectively.

A woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released while inquiries continue.