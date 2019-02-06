Image copyright PA Image caption Police say many of the burglaries were carried out at the same time of day and had cash or jewellery stolen

A spate of nearly 60 burglaries across one county could have been committed by the same gang, police believe.

Detectives in Suffolk are linking together 56 break-ins since October 2018, and say they could be connected to more crimes in the east.

Most of the properties were targeted between 17:00 and 21:00 GMT and were in Newmarket, Mildenhall and Haverhill.

Det Insp Tam Burgess said it was an "alarming amount" that had led to "misery and distress to a vast number".

Suffolk Constabulary said many of the burglaries involved forced entry with cash or jewellery being stolen.

Officers are asking people to report any suspicious or unusual behaviour, and also to join local Neighbourhood Watch schemes.

Det Insp Burgess said: "We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.

"The vital key... could be provided by a member of the public calling us about something they have seen.