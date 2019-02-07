Image caption The discovery was made at a portable building on Victory Road in Leiston, Suffolk

Police have found what they believe are human remains at the scene of a fire near a football club.

Officers were called to a portable building on Victory Road in Leiston, Suffolk, following a fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

Suffolk Police was alerted again at 15:37 GMT and confirmed "what are thought to be human remains" were discovered.

The area, which has been cordoned off, adjoins Leiston Football Club.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Image caption A cordon has been set up at the scene at Victory Road in Leiston

People living in the area said somebody had been seen near the building several times in recent weeks, throwing stones to smash windows.

One resident said: "I came down a couple of weeks later and he was in there burning - he'd got a fire in there."

Leiston Town Athletic Association said the portable building had been beside one of three football pitches and belonged to the association.

It was used for storage before it fell into disrepair and had not been used in months.

"The windows have been knocked out some time ago due to vandalism. It wasn't used for anything in particular, just for dumping stuff there," a spokesman said.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said no 999 call was made, but it had been asked to investigate after it was established that a fire had taken place.

Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to the fire near Leiston Football Club