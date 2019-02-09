Image caption Police were called to Victory Road in Leiston on Wednesday

A man found dead in the remains of a burnt-out portable building near a football club has been identified.

Leon Clark, 20, was last seen on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday evening.

His body was recovered from the disused catering unit, on land next to Leiston FC, in Victory Road, after it caught fire on Wednesday.

Inquiries so far indicate there are no suspicious circumstances, Suffolk Police said.

Mr Clark's next-of-kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the force added.

A club volunteer said he was recovering tools from the remains of the cabin when he discovered a body inside and raised the alarm.

The portable building had been moved to wasteland and was due to be demolished.