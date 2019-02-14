Man, 79, falls down silo at Thorndon farm
- 14 February 2019
A rescue bid is under way after a 79-year-old man fell down a silo at a farm.
Emergency services were called to Thorndon, near Eye, in Suffolk, at about 18:00 GMT.
Police, fire and ambulance crews have all attended. The man's condition is not yet known.
Ian Bowell, Suffolk Fire & Rescue commander, said that "a number of appliances and specialist teams" were at the scene.