A rescue bid is under way after a 79-year-old man fell down a silo at a farm.

Emergency services were called to Thorndon, near Eye, in Suffolk, at about 18:00 GMT.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have all attended. The man's condition is not yet known.

Ian Bowell, Suffolk Fire & Rescue commander, said that "a number of appliances and specialist teams" were at the scene.