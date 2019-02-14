Suffolk

Man, 79, falls down silo at Thorndon farm

  • 14 February 2019

A rescue bid is under way after a 79-year-old man fell down a silo at a farm.

Emergency services were called to Thorndon, near Eye, in Suffolk, at about 18:00 GMT.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have all attended. The man's condition is not yet known.

Ian Bowell, Suffolk Fire & Rescue commander, said that "a number of appliances and specialist teams" were at the scene.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites