Image copyright Caz Wilkinson Image caption Jack Wilkinson, who had a rare bladder cancer, was treated at Ipswich Hospital

A £150,000 donation has been given to a hospital that cared for a boy who died of cancer at the age of 12 in 2006.

Caz Wilkinson, an executor for author Eric Vanlint who died in 2017 aged 91, was appointed to award his inheritance money to children's charities.

She close friends with Mr Vanlint who formed a strong bond with her son Jack who was treated at Ipswich Hospital for a rare form of bladder cancer.

The money will be put towards an appeal to refurbish the children's ward.

Mrs Wilkinson became close family friends with Mr Vanlint after contacting him when she read his first book of poetry shortly after the death of his wife Dorie.

She said the author's generosity shone through from his philosophic approach after his wife's death, which was "by helping others he helped himself".

"I'm privileged to have known Eric and so it was really important to me to choose a worthy local cause as he would have done," she added.

Image copyright Eric Vanlint Image caption Eric Vanlint's wrote his first book of poetry shortly after the death of his wife Dorie and donated the proceeds to charity

Mrs Wilkinson, who has lived in Felixstowe, Suffolk, since 1997, said: "The Children's Appeal at Ipswich Hospital couldn't be more fitting.

"Jack was treated at various hospitals but there was something reassuring about the continuity we had from the wonderful and supportive staff at Ipswich."

She said she was grateful to nurse Sarah Smith "who always made Jack laugh even when he was receiving end of life care at home".

Sarah Smith, who is now head of nursing for women's and children's services at Ipswich Hospital, said Jack "had an amazing sense of humour and kept smiling even when times got tough".

The hospital's Children's Ward Appeal is now a year old and has raised £228,652 towards its £2.5m target.

Mr Vanlint self-published 13 books and gave all the profits to charity.