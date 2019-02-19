Image copyright Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils Image caption Fly-tipper Nigel Roberts has been jailed for dumping this pile of rubbish on farmland in Acton, Suffolk

A serial fly-tipper who dumped 28 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste has been jailed for 15 months.

Nigel Roberts, from Rougham, Suffolk, left the rubbish on privately-owned farmland in Walsham-le-Willows and Acton in April 2015.

It cost the landowners more than £6,500 to clear the rubbish.

Roberts was sentenced on Tuesday at Ipswich Crown Court to 12 months' imprisonment for the first offence, and three months for the second.

Mid Suffolk District Council said a "crucial" part of the evidence which led to his conviction was tracking information from the waste lorry used in the fly-tipping.

Councillor David Burn, cabinet member for environment, said Roberts had received his "just reward".

"This should be an example to all those tempted to fly-tip that we can, and will, prosecute offenders who try to shirk their responsibilities and literally dump them on others," he said.