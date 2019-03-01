Image copyright Ixworth Fire Station Image caption Fire crews were called to Knettishall airfield at about 23:05 GMT

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a former World War Two airfield.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at Knettishall, Suffolk, at about 23:05 GMT on Thursday.

Ixworth Fire Station said crews found a fire on Knettishall airfield, which was a United States bomber base 1943-45.

The fire brigade said a pile of timber, straw and cardboard, measuring 5m (16ft) by 5m, was alight. Firefighters let the flames burn out.

Firefighters from Ixworth were assisted by crews from Bury St Edmunds, East Harling and Thetford. They left the scene at about 00:12.