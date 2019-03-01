Image copyright EDF Image caption Sizewell C (light grey on right) would be built north of the existing Sizewell B plant

Plans for a new nuclear power plant have failed to get the full support of two key councils due to a lack of information.

EDF Energy hopes to build the £16bn Sizewell C, near Leiston, Suffolk, next to the existing Sizewell B.

Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Coastal District Council said while supporting the plant in principle, they were disappointed at a lack of details.

The energy firm said it would "continue to work with the local authorities".

A report to Suffolk Council Council's cabinet, which meets on 12 March, outlines what information the councils say they need to fully commit to the scheme.

Image copyright Geograph/John Myers Image caption The habitat between the EDF site and the sea features vegetated shingle beach and dunes

The councils want more information on how EDF aims to mitigate for effects of a large workforce living in the area during the construction.

They also want more details from the energy company on how it will monitor the impact of the power station on the coast.

The councils were also concerned about the introduction of four pylons on the development site which "would have considerable detrimental impact" on the area.

Suffolk county councillor Richard Smith, vice chairman of the Sizewell C Joint Local Authority Group, said: "We know from local knowledge and feedback received through well-informed community representation that some of the proposed impacts on the environment and our towns and villages would prove greater than which EDF Energy currently predicts.

"We want to work with them to explore these aspects in much greater detail so we can be sure the true impact is understood.

"Only then can we draw our conclusive view on whether the benefits of this project outweigh the disadvantages."

A spokeswoman for EDF Energy said: "We are pleased Suffolk local authorities continue to support Sizewell C in principle.

"Sizewell C provides a huge opportunity for growing the east Suffolk economy.

"We will continue to work with the local authorities and a wide range of partners to maximise the economic benefit Sizewell C offers the region."