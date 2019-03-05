Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed 15 times

The jury in the trial of six defendants accused of stabbing a teenager to death has retired to consider its verdicts.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle during what prosecutors have called a dispute involving two gangs in Ipswich.

The teenager was killed on Packard Avenue, on the town's Nacton estate on 2 June.

Five men and a 16-year-old boy deny murder. The trial began in November.

The defendants are Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Barking, east London; Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich; Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address; Isaac Calver, 19, of Ipswich; Aristote Yenge, 23, of no fixed abode; and the younger boy, who cannot be identified because of his age.

Judge Martin Levitt told the jury at Ipswich Crown Court he would only consider unanimous verdicts.

The court previously heard that two rival gangs were involved in a "shouting match" in a town centre shop hours before the teenager was stabbed to death,