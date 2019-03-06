Boy arrested after woman and child die in Ipswich
- 6 March 2019
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after the "sudden death" of a woman and child.
The woman's body was found at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich, while the "young" child was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Ambulance workers alerted police after being called at 17:00 GMT.
Officers have not disclosed the grounds for the boy's arrest, but it is understood not to be murder or manslaughter.
A cordon is in place and next of kin have been informed, Suffolk Police added.