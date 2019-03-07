Image caption Flowers have been left at the scene in Swinburne Road, Ipswich

Flowers have been left outside a house following the "sudden death" of a woman and young child.

Police were called to Swinburne Road, Ipswich at 17:00 GMT on Wednesday after the woman's body was found. The child was treated at the scene but died.

A neighbour described the child as a "little toddler" who "wasn't very old".

A boy, 17, was arrested at the scene. The grounds for his arrest have not been disclosed, but it is understood not to be murder or manslaughter.

Image caption The woman and child both died at the scene

The neighbour said they "kept themselves to themselves" and added "we would just see them to say hello and that sort of thing".

Suffolk Police said the next of kin of both victims had been informed.

The teenager is being questioned at Martlesham police station.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.