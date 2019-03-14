Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died in hospital after being stabbed 15 times

Two men and a teenager have been found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old boy.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle on 2 June in Ipswich.

Aristote Yenge, Adebayo Amusa and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted at Ipswich Crown Court.

Leon Glasgow was found not guilty of both murder and manslaughter. The jury is still considering its verdicts on two other people accused of murder.

Callum Plaats and Isaac Calver have denied murdering Tavis.