Ipswich deaths: Kamari Russell died a week before birthday

  • 12 March 2019
Kia Russell and son Kamari Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Kia Russell and her son Kamari died at their home in Ipswich

A young boy who died at home with his mother was due to turn three just a week later, an inquest has heard.

Kia Russell, 19, and her son Kamari, two, were pronounced dead at the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich, on 6 March.

Inquests into their deaths were opened in Ipswich ahead of post-mortem examinations being carried out.

The inquest was told Kia would have celebrated his birthday on Wednesday. Neighbours previously called "lovely" Ms Russell a "brilliant mum".

Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish adjourned the hearing and set a provisional date of 9 September for a full inquest.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the deaths has been released on police bail.

Police said he was not questioned on suspicion of murder or manslaughter.
Image caption Floral tributes have been left outside the home in Swinburne Road

