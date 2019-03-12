Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kia Russell and her son Kamari died at their home in Ipswich

A young boy who died at home with his mother was due to turn three just a week later, an inquest has heard.

Kia Russell, 19, and her son Kamari, two, were pronounced dead at the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich, on 6 March.

Inquests into their deaths were opened in Ipswich ahead of post-mortem examinations being carried out.

The inquest was told Kia would have celebrated his birthday on Wednesday. Neighbours previously called "lovely" Ms Russell a "brilliant mum".

Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish adjourned the hearing and set a provisional date of 9 September for a full inquest.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the deaths has been released on police bail.

Police said he was not questioned on suspicion of murder or manslaughter.