Image caption The victim called the emergency services at about 18:30 GMT on Monday

A teenager has been arrested over the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy who rang 999 to ask for an ambulance.

The attacked boy was found in an alley between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane, near an Ipswich high school, after calling emergency services at 18:30 GMT on Monday.

The victim was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were all previously arrested in connection with the stabbing, but face no further action.