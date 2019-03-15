Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was stabbed 15 times and was hit over the head with a bottle

A fourth person has been found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in gang-related violence.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed 15 times in Ipswich on 2 June.

Two men and a teenager were found guilty of his murder on Thursday.

Isaac Calver, 19, of St Helen's Street, Ipswich, has now also been convicted by jurors of the same offence following a four-month trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Sentencing is due to take place on 29 April.

Calver was in tears in the dock after the verdict was read out and there were cries of "yes" and "damn right" from the public gallery.

Tavis's mother Sharon Box was heard to say "son, you will get your justice".

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Aristote Yenge (left) and Kyreis Davies were two of the defendants found guilty of murder on Thursday

On Thursday, verdicts were delivered on the other five defendants in the trial.

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road in Ipswich; Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, east London; and 17-year-old Kyreis Davies, of Colchester and formerly of Ipswich, were found guilty of murder.

Callum Plaats, 23, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of murder, but was convicted of manslaughter.

Leon Glasgow, 41, of no fixed address, was cleared of both murder and manslaughter.

Image caption Flowers and messages of condolence were left at a shrine where Tavis was stabbed

During the trial, the jury heard Tavis was killed in revenge for trouble that flared between two rival gangs.

Tavis was friends with a group that called themselves Neno or The Three - after the IP3 postcode of Ipswich's Nacton estate.

His attackers were from a gang known as J-Block in the west of Suffolk's county town, the court heard.