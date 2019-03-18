Image copyright Instagram/Isaac Calver Image caption Isaac Calver, 19, was found guilty of murder

A murderer who posted photos of himself on social media from prison said "no one can't stop us using phones" after a probe was launched.

Isaac Calver, 19, was convicted of killing 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens on Friday after a four-month trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

As reported in the Ipswich Star, the Prison Service had his Instagram account removed and said it was investigating.

But the teenager set up a new one.

Image copyright Instagram Image caption Calver posted on Instagram from his prison cell

Calver, of St Helen's Street, Ipswich, had posted two images of himself while he was on trial for murder.

His personal Instagram account, with the username flex_ytb, was taken down shortly after the jury returned its verdict of guilty.

The Prison Service said it was investigating as a "matter of urgency" but Calver set up a new account.

Calver, who cried in the dock when he was convicted of murder, posted a screen grab from the newspaper report with the comment "no-one can't stop us using phones".

The second account has now been removed.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was stabbed 15 times and was hit over the head with a glass bottle on 2 June

Calver, of St Helen's Street, Ipswich, was found guilty of murder, along with Kyreis Davies, 17, of Colchester, and Aristote Yenge, 23, of Ipswich.

All three had been part of a music collective called YTBYTN which posted videos on YouTube.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption (From top, l-r) Aristote Yenge, Kyreis Davies, Isaac Calver, Callum Plaats and Adebayo Amusa are due to be sentenced on 29 April

Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Barking, east London, was also convicted of murder; while Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Tavis was stabbed 15 times and smashed over the head with a glass bottle in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on 2 June. He later died in hospital.

His death was the result of gang rivalry.

The five men convicted of killing him are due to be sentenced on 29 April.