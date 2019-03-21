Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image caption Bill Nighy is among the Suffolk residents to object to Sizewell C

Stars including actor Bill Nighy, artist Maggi Hambling and broadcaster Bill Turnbull have signed a letter objecting to a proposed nuclear power station in Suffolk.

They say the £14bn Sizewell C project will "lay waste" to swathes of the countryside.

A total of 27 actors, writers and business leaders signed the letter, published in the Daily Telegraph.

EDF Energy wants to build a new reactor beside Sizewell B on the Suffolk coast.

Image copyright Getty/BBC Image caption Artist Maggi Hambling, left, and broadcaster Bill Turnbull have also added their names

Image copyright EDF Image caption Sizewell C (light grey on right) would be built north of the existing Sizewell B plant

Prominent figures including actor Diana Quick, novelist Esther Freud and Adnams brewery boss Andy Wood say the development threatens an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, its wildlife and burgeoning £210m tourism industry.

The letter reads: "If the project can't be delivered by sea and by rail, without encroaching on Suffolk's Sites of Special Scientific Interest, the Minsmere Reserve and the heritage coast, and carving up farms and communities, it should not be delivered at all."

The Sizewell C plant would be built north of the existing Sizewell B plant near Leiston.

Earlier this month, two councils said they supported the plans in principle but raised concerns about the lack of detail provided by the energy company.