Woman's body found in river in Hadleigh
- 24 March 2019
The death of a woman whose body was found in a Suffolk river is being treated as unexplained.
Police said emergency services were called to the River Brett in Hadleigh at 09:50 GMT on Sunday after the body was spotted by a member of the public.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained but it isn't believed to be suspicious at this time," a spokesman said.