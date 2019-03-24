Car stopped in Ipswich had 15 people on board
- 24 March 2019
An eight-seat car pulled over by police in Suffolk was being driven with 15 people on board - including two in the boot.
The Mercedes people carrier was stopped by officers in Ipswich on Saturday.
Norfolk and Suffolk Road Policing and Armed Officers Team put out a tweet.
The driver was reported for a number of offences and a prohibition order placed on the vehicle "due to a number of defects", meaning it cannot be driven, police said.