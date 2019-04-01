Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Luke Stuttard admitted one count of burglary

A burglar who broke into an FA Cup-winning ex-footballer's home has been jailed for five years.

Luke Stuttard, 29, stole a car and jewellery from former Ipswich Town player Mick Lambert in January.

He was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting one count of burglary. Twelve other burglaries were taken into consideration, including Mr Lambert's.

The former player initially thought his FA Cup winner's medal had been stolen, but later found it under his bed.

Stuttard, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, was arrested following a burglary in Medway Road in the town on 13 January when a patio door was smashed and key stolen from inside.

Operation Converter

After being charged on 25 January, he was interviewed by police and admitted 12 other offences.

Stuttard's crimes took place between 3 January and 23 January, and resulted in £60,000 of items being stolen and £14,000 of damage.

Image caption Mick Lambert won the 1978 FA Cup with Ipswich Town

One of these was at Mr Lambert's home in Ipswich on 18 January, when a Ford Fiesta, a TV and jewellery was stolen.

The day before, Stuttard had broken into a house in Belstead, near Ipswich, and stole jewellery and a Mercedes E220.

DC Duncan Etchells of Suffolk police said: "Hopefully the sentence given in this case will provide some peace of mind to Stuttard's victims and also act as a deterrent to other would-be burglars."