Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Victoria Hall was 17 when she was snatched on her way home from a nightclub and killed

Witnesses have come forward with new information about the murder and abduction of a teenage girl 20 years ago, police said.

Victoria Hall, 17, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, went missing on her way home from a nightclub on 19 September 1999.

Her naked body was discovered in a water-filled ditch five days later but her murderer has never been found.

Victoria's parents said they had "a lot of hope" her killer would be caught.

Her mother Lorinda Hall said the person responsible had taken "a large part of our hearts away".

"They have had 20 years where they should have been feeling guilt and horror about what they've done," she said.

Image caption Her parents Graham and Lorinda said they have "a lot of hope" her killer will be found

Victoria had been at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe with her friend Gemma Algar on the night she went missing.

The two girls left the club at about 01:00 BST on 19 September and walked the two miles back to Trimley, stopping at a takeaway along the way.

They were 300 yards from Victoria's home when the best friends parted at 02:30 BST.

Gemma heard a scream after but thought nothing of it and a major missing persons inquiry was launched when Victoria did not return home.

Image caption Victoria left the Bandbox in Felixstowe and walked the two miles home to Trimley with her friend

Image caption Her body was found in a creek at Creeting St Peter five days after she went missing

Victoria's body was found in Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket, 25 miles from where she was snatched, on 24 September.

Her father Graham said: "It won't bring Victoria back if we find out who did it but it would give us closure.

"We wonder what happened on that night, why the person decided to do this, why they decided to take her to Creeting and dump her body in water."

Victoria Hall was a 'typical girl'

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Victoria was wearing a black dress, a brown tailored jacked, a wooden hair slide and sandals, similar to those pictured

Police have released details of items belonging to Victoria Hall for the first time as part of the new investigation.

The teenager was carrying a black oval-shaped New Look purse with a zip and a house key with a fob that said Vicky across the top and Victoria down the sides.

She also had a Rimmel lipstick, the colour Zorro, and a wooden hair clip.

The inner soles of one or both of her shoes had been fixed with sticky tape, Suffolk Police said.

It had previously been revealed she was wearing a black dress with a frilly hem, chunky open-toed sandals and a brown tailored jacket.

Mrs Hall described Victoria as a "typical girl" who "loved fashion, she loved to dance" and who was aiming to go to university.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Det Ch Insp Caroline Millar said she would "exhaust all lines of inquiry"

Det Ch Insp Caroline Millar said she would not expand on the new information any further.

She said all the information from the original investigation would be reviewed with "fresh eyes and a new team" and the new lines of inquiry would be treated as "live and active".

She added: "I will take this and exhaust all lines of inquiry."

In 2001, a businessman was cleared of murder following a trial.