Image copyright Mark Eley/Suffolk Fire Service Image caption The blaze in Halesworth town centre left a family homeless

An "aggressive" man set fire to his pregnant former girlfriend's flat after assaulting her, a court heard.

Stephen Wilson, 32, of Loddon in Norfolk, is accused of starting the fire which left his ex-partner Amy Clark and her daughter homeless.

The fire was discovered at her flat above a newsagent's on Chediston Street, Halesworth, Suffolk at about 18:15 BST on 11 June.

It spread to two other buildings, causing a roof to collapse.

Mr Wilson, of Poppy Close, denies arson, assault and taking a car without consent and he is standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Image copyright Kevin Greagsby Image caption The fire was started in a flat above a newsagent's on Chediston Street in Halesworth

The court heard the relationship between the defendant and his former partner was "turbulent".

A mutual friend, Brett Stevenson, told the jury he went to the flat just before the fire, and Ms Clark, 26, was screaming that the defendant had just hit her.

"She had a red face as if she had just been hit," he said.

'Puffed up'

She started packing her bags when Wilson came charging towards them, shouting that he needed "another pipe", which Mr Stevenson took to mean crack cocaine.

"He was aggressive, his chest was puffed up... I got in front of him and said 'you ought to be ashamed'," he said.

Wilson threatened to "light it up" if Ms Clark left the timber-framed flat, Mr Stevenson told the court.

Later Wilson took Mr Stevenson's car without his consent, the jury heard.

Ms Clark's sister Rachel Clark told the court Wilson was "quite often in a nasty mood" and "his eyes had changed" when she saw him shortly before the fire was started.

The trial continues.