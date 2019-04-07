Image copyright Great Run Local Image caption Gary Edwards said turning to running was "probably the best thing I could have done"

A former soldier who turned to alcohol, piled on the pounds and then shed 12 stone (76kg) has said he wants to inspire others to take up running.

Gary Edwards, 52, was medically discharged from the Army after a truck crash in Germany in 1992.

He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and his weight increased to 25 stone (159kg).

He used running to get his life "back on track" and has helped set up a new fun run at Alton Water, in Suffolk.

Mr Edwards had served in the Royal Corps of Signals for 10 years when the crash happened, which left him with crush injuries to his legs and abdomen, which required part of his intestine to be removed.

Shortly after losing his military career, his son Christopher died from a brain haemorrhage.

He said he "fell apart mentally and physically" and turned to alcohol to "numb the pain".

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mr Edwards said he turned to alcohol to "numb the pain" and saw his weight grow to 25 stone

Mr Edwards, who has two daughters, attended an alcoholics anonymous meeting six years ago, decided his life had to change and he started running.

He said turning to running was "probably the best thing I could have done".

Following a trial period at Holbrook Academy, Mr Edwards, of Shotley Gate near Ipswich, has now helped to set up and lead the new free 5km (3.1-mile) Great Run Local Alton Water.

He said: "Quitting the booze also meant that I started losing weight.

"I was now wanting to get fitter and healthier and to become the man, the dad and the husband I wanted to be."

Image copyright Great Run Local Image caption Runners line up a the start of the 2km and 5km Great Run Local at Alton Water, which takes place on the Stutton side of the reservoir

Image copyright Gary Edwards Image caption Mr Edwards was medically discharged after a truck crash while he was serving in the Royal Corps of Signals

Mr Edwards had been a member of the Great Run Local at Needham Lake before he was inspired to volunteer at the new event, which takes place every Sunday.

He said he loves "seeing people of all ages, shapes and sizes" running at the reservoir near Ipswich.

"You can really see the changes it makes to their lives, their self-esteem and their health," said Mr Edwards.