Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A14 at Bury St Edmunds

  • 5 April 2019
Image caption The incident happened near junction 43 on the A14 westbound at Bury St Edmunds

A pedestrian has died more than two weeks after he was hit by a lorry.

The collision happened on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, at about 17:50 GMT on 19 March.

Suffolk Police said the man, aged in his 40s, was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died from his injuries on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened on the westbound carriageway near junction 43 at the sugar factory. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

