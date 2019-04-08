Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street in the Stoke area of Ipswich

Five more people have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing of a man days before Christmas.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on 16 December after a single stab wound to the abdomen in Turin Street, Ipswich.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds has already been charged with murder.

Five people, including two juveniles, were charged at Ipswich Magistrates' Court with assisting an offender and they are due back in court later this week.

The five charged are:

Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, near Colchester

Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester

Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester

A 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons

A 17-year-old boy from Colchester, who cannot be named for legal reasons

All five have yet to enter a plea and they have been bailed to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

The boy charged with murder will also appear in court on the same date. He is also yet to enter a plea.

Image caption Police sealed off the area around Turin Street after the attack

Last month, police renewed their appeal to trace the female driver of a people-carrier with a sliding door who may have "valuable information".

The woman, who is described as in her 30s or 40s and of having a local accent, stopped to help Mr Saunders at the scene.