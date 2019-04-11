Image caption Thomas and Katherine Kemp were found dead in Ipswich on 6 August

Police took a university worker and his wife to an A&E department before he allegedly killed her and then himself in a murder-suicide, an inquest has heard.

Thomas and Katherine Kemp were found dead in Ipswich on 6 August.

The inquest heard Mrs Kemp, 31, had called 999 after her husband, 32, threatened to kill himself in the early hours of that day.

Mrs Kemp was later found dead with 28 knife wounds.

Mr Kemp was found outside the communal entrance to the block of flats and the couple were pronounced dead shortly after 09:30 BST.

PC Andrew Overton said six officers attended their Siloam Place flat at about 03:00 after being contacted by the ambulance service.

He said the pair appeared "calm" and wanted Mr Kemp to get help, so police drove them to A&E "rather than waiting for several hours in a flat for an ambulance to turn up".

'Large kitchen knife'

Police were called back to the flat hours later, where Mr Kemp was found outside with "laceration injuries" having apparently fallen from a window.

Mrs Kemp was found inside the flat.

PC Overton said he had seen a large kitchen knife on the floor near Mr Kemp's feet.

He said: "I asked what his intentions were. He said he wanted to kill himself."

The officer said he had spoken to Mrs Kemp in a separate room and she had not raised any other issues with him.

PC Overton said he had not been told by the 999 call handler that Mrs Kemp had said her husband "was getting violent and near her neck".

Suffolk coroner Jacqueline Devonish has previously heard Mr Kemp's mental health difficulties first came to light in 2016 and he had talked to health workers about being "conscious about the size of his genitalia".

The inquest continues.