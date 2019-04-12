Image copyright Highways Agency Image caption The eastbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge remains closed while investigations take place

The eastbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge has been closed after a road crash.

Suffolk Police were called to the A14, which passes over the bridge, in Ipswich, at about 04:30 BST to a collision between a vehicle parked on the bridge and a travelling lorry.

No-one was injured in the crash.

Officers are also recovering the body of a man found at the foot of the bridge. The death is not thought to be suspicious.

The carriageway remains closed while investigations take place and motorists should find alternative routes. The westbound carriageway is open.