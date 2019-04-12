Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Alexander Dowds died on the A14 near the Nacton junction, east Ipswich

A man who killed himself on an A-road had refused an "opportunity" to get help from a mental health team, a coroner said.

Alexander Dowds, 32, was hit by a car on the A14 at Ipswich on 15 March 2017.

An inquest heard police removed Mr Dowds from the Orwell Bridge earlier that day and he declined to be seen by a mental health professional.

Coroner Nigel Parsley concluded Mr Dowds killed himself "triggered by un-medicated medical illness".

The coroner's report said Mr Dowds had also been offered a mental health assessment two weeks before his death, which he had declined.

It said: "The fact a mental health assessment did not occur was a missed opportunity for intervening action to be taken prior to Alex's death.

"Whether or not such an assessment would have prevented Alex's death could not be established on the available evidence."

The coroner concluded he died from suicide.

'Calm and compliant'

During the inquest in Ipswich, it was heard concerns over Mr Dowds were raised with mental health services that day.

But police said he did not want to see mental health professionals, was "calm and compliant" and they had no reason to detain him.

He was taken to his home address in Ipswich.

A short while later, Mr Dowds returned to the A14 and he died after being hit by a car at about 20:10 GMT near junction 57 at Nacton.